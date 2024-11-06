Menu Explore
Pilgrimage sites in K’shetra to be developed as key tourism destinations: Minister 

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 05:54 AM IST

In this regard, officials from the Union ministry of tourism and the Haryana tourism department are working together in a well-coordinated manner, Dr Sharma said after attending the second Mahabharata circuit conference held in Karnal

Haryana heritage and tourism minister Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma said that historical pilgrimage sites of the Mahabharata period in Kurukshetra and the surrounding districts will be developed as key tourism destinations.

Dr Sharma said that just as Vrindavan attracts thousands of devotees and tourists, similar facilities would be developed at Kurukshetra to accommodate a larger number of visitors. (HT File)
Dr Sharma said that just as Vrindavan attracts thousands of devotees and tourists, similar facilities would be developed at Kurukshetra to accommodate a larger number of visitors. (HT File)

In this regard, officials from the Union ministry of tourism and the Haryana tourism department are working together in a well-coordinated manner, Dr Sharma said after attending the second Mahabharata Circuit conference held in Karnal.

The Union ministry of tourism (Northern Region) organised the conference late on Monday evening to discuss the development of historical and ancient pilgrimage sites related to the Mahabharata in the mythological and religious region of Kurukshetra and its neighbouring districts.

Dr Sharma said that just as Vrindavan attracts thousands of devotees and tourists, similar facilities would be developed at Kurukshetra to accommodate a larger number of visitors. He also proposed that alongside Kurukshetra, the towns of Karnal and Kala Amb in Panipat should be included in the Mahabharata Circuit, as these areas also receive a significant influx of tourists.

He further stated that under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is actively working on the development of major tourist destinations across the state. These efforts are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and providing better amenities to visitors in the coming years.

Regional director (North) of the Union ministry of tourism R K Suman said that the ministry is committed to bringing Kurukshetra to the global stage and has already made significant strides in this mission.

