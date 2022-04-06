Pilot project for direct sowing of paddy launched in Fatehgarh Sahib

In a first of its kind initiative, Fatehgarh Sahib is all set to emerge as a harbinger of water conservation and environment protection with the launching of a pilot project named ridge farming for paddy direct sowing at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inaugurating the project, Patiala divisional commissioner Chander Gaind said it is the brainchild of Prime Minister Awardee progressive farmer Surjeet Singh, who explained the means and ways to save water as well as protect the environment through modern farming techniques. Accompanied by DC Fatehgarh Sahib Poonamdeep Kaur, Gaind said Surjeet Singh had brought up the concept of ridge farming under which direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without needing to puddle the entire fields. “This technique significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation besides doing away with stubble burning practices,” he said.

Likewise, the demonstration of techniques like direct paddy sowing was also carried out during the event.

Gaind said the aim behind demonstrating these techniques at grain markets was to sensitise farmers to emulate the path of progressive farmers, thereby contributing towards water conservation and environment protection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Throwing light on the current water table in the district, the commissioner said five development blocks of Fatehgarh Sahib have been categorised as dark zones with respect to groundwater usage. “It was the need of the hour to make serious strides towards water conservation through these practices,” he said.

The DC said the event was organised to create awareness among farmers regarding direct sowing and especially the sowing of paddy in the ridges in fields.