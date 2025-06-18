Pinjore man booked for duping two brothers of 15 lakh on pretext of govt jobs

Police have booked a Pinjore resident for allegedly duping two brothers of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of providing them government jobs. The initial complaint was lodged on April 17 and the case was registered after investigation. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Chain Singh. The victims, Mandeep Chaudhary and Sandeep Chaudhary, are residents of Pinjore’s Ratpur village.

In his complaint to the police, Mandeep said he worked at a private firm. He said that he and his elder brother, Sandeep, came in contact with Chain Singh, their classmate’s father.

Singh said he worked in the Haryana treasury department in Chandigarh and claimed to have strong connections with ministers. He promised to get him a patwari position and his brother a lift operator’s job, Mandeep told in his complaint.

Initially, the accused allegedly took ₹4 lakh from the brothers, along with certificates. The he asked for more and the victims ended up paying him ₹15 lakh in total. However, the accused neither provided the promised jobs nor returned the money.

Mandeep initially lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police on April 17. He also submitted voice recordings of Chain Singh to the police, alleging that he threatened to implicate them in false cases if they demanded their money back.

Pinjore police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.