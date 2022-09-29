Pistol seizure case: Tarn Taran cops get custody of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Tarn Taran police on Wednesday got five-day remand of gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a pistol seizure case that was registered in 2019.

Bhagwanpuria was presented before a local court in Amritsar after his remand in an extortion case came to an end. He was later brought to Tarn Taran on transit remand.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the case against Bhagwanpuria in this case was registered after one Baljit Singh alias Bully of Jandiala Guru was arrested with .315 bore pistol.

Bully, during questioning, had revealed that Bhagwanpuria had provided him the weapon.