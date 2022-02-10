Chandigarh Sector 25 community centre gets a makeover

Chandigarh Smart City Limited transformed the Community Livelihood Centre, Sector 25, into a citizen engagement place within 75 hours from February 7 to 9 under the “Placemaking Marathon 2.0 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations”.

It was a zero-waste event as per Swachh Survekshan 2022 guidelines and recycled material was used to transform the area in line with the concept “Waste to wonderland”.

There was the active involvement of local community and self-help groups (SHGs) in the event.

Sharing information, Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said engagement areas, including community seating, amphitheatre for students, a permanent exhibition space for SHGs to display their products, repainting of the gazebo, transformation of badminton court into an interactive play area, obstacle course made from waste tyres and waste wooden logs, sandpit and scribble wall, were developed during the marathon.

The SHG exhibited various products like paintings, embroidery works, and bangles. The event was concluded with the distribution of copies of ‘Swachhata Ke Rang’ among local children and felicitation of the self-help groups.

Purva Garg, special CEO, CSCL; Anil Garg, additional CEO, CSCL, and NP Sharma, chief engineer, MCC-cum-CGM, CSCL, were also present.