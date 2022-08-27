Plans afoot for direct flights to US, UK, Canada from Punjab: CM
The chief minister said that due to industry-friendly policies of the state government Punjab has emerged as most preferred destination of the industrialists.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the Punjab government is in talks with major airline companies, for them to start direct international flights connecting Amritsar and Mohali to major destinations like Vancouver.
Mann said this at a national conference organised by the apex industry body, associated chambers of commerce and industry of India (ASSOCHAM).
‘’We are in talks with Tatas (Air India), Vistara, British Airways and Air Canada that we need direct flights from Amritsar and Mohali to London, Vancour, Toronto, Silicon Valley, Chicago . We have an upgraded immigration and customs system. We would have three terminals (going up from one at present),” Mann said.
He said the international airports in Punjab, would have all the facilities like five-seven star hotels, besides presence of staff of different embassies.
‘’Lakhs of pilgrims visit Amritsar Saheb for ‘darshan’ and to pay obeisance to Darbar Saheb. The city attracts a large number of religious and other tourists,” he said, adding there is a tremendous scope for tourism in the state.
The chief minister said the state is working majorly on developing tourism, leveraging the natural resources of Ranjit Sagar Dam and other adjoining areas. Clean blue water of Ranjit Sagar Dam would be leveraged to develop tourism on the lines of Udaipur lake in Rajasthan. ‘’We are in talks with the tourism industry, ‘Mann said.
Vikramjit Sahney, member of parliament, announced that his NGO “Sun Foundation” will impart free skill training to 5000 youth annually after class 12 from government schools and prepare them for suitable jobs in industry in Punjab. He emphasised that investment in agri value chain should be promoted and farmers producers organisations (FPOs) should be set up.
Mann asserted that due to congenial atmosphere State has emerged as favourite destination for investment. Listing out the various steps to create congenial atmosphere for corporate bigwigs in form of dedicated single window system, affordable power etc, Mann said that manufacturing sector is the key for industrial growth as well as to create employment opportunities to check brain drain. He envisioned that unprecedented reforms undertaken on both governance and economic fronts by the government will usher in a new era of growth and prosperity.
The chief minister said that due to industry-friendly policies of the state government Punjab has emerged as most preferred destination of the industrialists. Citing an example, he said that after Jamshedpur the biggest ever investment by Tata group is in Punjab as today only the state government has handed over letter to them for setting up their scrap-based steel plant at an investment of ₹2600 crore in first phase at Ludhiana. Bhagwant Mann said that this is just the beginning and number of more such projects will follow.
Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema, Anmol Gagan Mann and Brahm Shankar Jima, MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahni, chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, CEO invest Punjab Kamal Kishor Yadav and others.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
