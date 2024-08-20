Platforms 2 & 3 at Chandigarh railway station to remain blocked till September 1

Amid ongoing redevelopment project at Chandigarh railway station, platform number 2 and 3 will remain blocked for 12 days from August 21 to September 1, said railway officials. All trains coming at platform number 2 and 3 will now arrive and depart from platform number 1, 4 and 5 till completion of the work of air concourse. (HT Photo)

To construct the air concourse spanning across the railway tracks, several trains will need to be diverted or face short termination.

A total of six trains will be short terminated during this period. Chandigarh-Firozpur Sutlej Express (14630/14629) will be partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Mohali.

Chandigarh-Amritsar SF Express (12241/12242) will also be partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Kharar. Similarly, Chandigarh-Ramnagar SF Express (12527/12528) will be partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Ambala.

All trains coming at platform number 2 and 3 will now arrive and depart from platform number 1, 4 and 5 till completion of the work of air concourse. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

After missing the deadline twice, the latest on May 31, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) now plans to complete the redevelopment work in another three months.