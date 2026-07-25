PM, HM should apologise to the students: Sampat Singh

National patron of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and former minister Sampat Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah must publicly apologise to the nation’s students and their parents for the showdown at Jantar Mantar and NEET paper leak.

Calling out the police action, Sampat Singh condemned the use of lathi-charge with spiked batons, tear gas, and pellet guns—against the students. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing media in Chandigarh, Singh also called for the immediate resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an inquiry into the police action at Jantar Mantar by a sitting or retired high court judge, and compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of the students who lost their lives.

He also urged that dialogue with student representatives be initiated immediately.

Calling out the police action, he condemned the use of lathi-charge with spiked batons, tear gas, and pellet guns—against the students.

“This was not merely an attack on students but an assault on democracy, the Constitution, and the future of the country. The government must order a judicial inquiry into the NEET paper leak,” Singh said.

Speaking about the PM’s fast-track court mention, he added, “The reality is that fast-track courts have been established several times in the past, yet their case disposal rate has remained a mere 9%.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On the day, the party’s youth wing, student wing (ISO), and legal cell staged a state-wide protest across all districts, regarding the issue and submitted a memorandum addressed to the president to the deputy commissioners of every district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the day, the party’s youth wing, student wing (ISO), and legal cell staged a state-wide protest across all districts, regarding the issue and submitted a memorandum addressed to the president to the deputy commissioners of every district. {{/usCountry}}

Read More