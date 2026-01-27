PM Modi to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab’s Dalit heartland on Feb 1

In a significant political and religious outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan, the influential seat of the Ravidassia community, on February 1. Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 5, 2025. (HT Photo)

The visit coincides with the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidass and comes on the heels of the Centre conferring the Padma Shri upon Dera head Sant Niranjan Dass.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the village in Jalandhar district follows a high-profile meeting in December last year, where Sant Niranjan Dass personally invited Modi and requested nationwide celebrations for the spiritual leader’s 650th birth anniversary in 2027.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said that the PM would arrive on Sunday afternoon following the Union Budget session. “It is a moment of pride for Punjab. The PM has accepted the invitation to join the Ravidass Jayanti celebrations, which aims to propagate unity across all communities,” Bittu said, urging other parties not to politicise the event.

Why Dera matters

The visit carries weight in the Doaba region, the heartland of Punjab’s Dalit politics. With the 2027 assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP is looking to gain a foothold in a state where it has traditionally struggled.

Punjab has the highest Dalit population in India at 32%. In Doaba, this figure rises to nearly 45%. Of the 117 assembly seats, the region accounts for 23. The Dera is believed to influence voters in at least 19 of these segments.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Dera factor helped the Congress withstand the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave in Doaba, with the party winning 10 seats in the region.

“The PM usually visits Seer Govardhan in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidass, which falls in his own constituency. His decision to come to Dera Ballan is historic,” said former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla.

Shifting trajectory

Established in 1895 by Sant Pipal Das, the Dera originally followed Guru Granth Sahib, which includes the verses of Guru Ravidass. However, the sect’s trajectory shifted following the 2009 assassination of its deputy leader, Sant Ramanand, in Vienna, Austria. The attack, which also left Sant Niranjan Dass injured, led to a formal break from traditional Sikh structures.

In 2010, the Dera announced the formation of a separate religion, Ravidassia, and replaced Guru Granth Sahib with its own holy book, the Amrit Bani: Satguru Ravidass Granth.

While the Dera maintains a strictly non-political public stance, its premises remain a mandatory stop for leaders across the spectrum, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann during election cycles.

The PM’s upcoming visit is expected to further cement the Dera’s position as a central pillar in Punjab’s socio-political landscape.

Legacy of five heads

Head Tenure Key contributions

Sant Pipal Das 1895–1928 Founded the Dera; native of Bathinda.

Sant Sarwan Dass 1928–1972 Expanded the spiritual reach of the sect.

Sant Hari Dass 1972–1982 Focused on community consolidation.

Sant Garib Dass 1982–1994 Established hospitals, schools, and the Begumpura Shaher newspaper.

Sant Niranjan Dass 1994–Present Declared Ravidassia a separate religion; Padma Shri recipient.