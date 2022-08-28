PM Modi virtually lays stone of Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Sonepat
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Maruti Suzuki’s third plant at Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda in Sonepat through video conferencing.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that this expansion will form the basis of immense future potential for Suzuki.
“The success of Maruti Suzuki is also a sign of strong India-Japan partnership and the tie-up between the two nations has reached new heights in the last eight years,” he added.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking out time and laying the foundation stone of the project.
“I appreciate the decision of Maruti Suzuki to set up its third plant in Haryana and this depicts that India is moving towards realising the dream of self-reliant India and Make in India. This project will usher the next phase of the industrial revolution in Haryana. More than 11,000 people will get employment from this plant. The Maruti Suzuki Company has completed four decades in Haryana. The company has made a remarkable contribution to giving Haryana a special identity in the automobile sector. Out of 1,450 Japanese companies in India, 28 percent have invested in Haryana. We do not believe in B to B, G to G but H to H i.e. heart to heart relationship,” the CM added.
He said that the Centre has given many projects to Haryana, including the western dedicated freight corridor, rail coach repair factory, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway, Ballabgarh-Mujesar, Mundka Bahadurgarh, Gurugram.
“The Union government has given the country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line and the National Cancer Institute at AIIMS, Jhajjar. Despite the Covid pandemic, many big companies invested in Haryana,” the CM added.
Khattar said the state government has taken several effective steps to create a conducive environment for industry and business.
“In the last few years, an investment of ₹40,000 crore has come to Haryana. We are continuously increasing our exports. The goal of the state government is to double the exports in the coming times,” the CM added.
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who was also present on the occasion, said that with the establishment of these two plants in Kharkhoda, this area would develop on the lines of Gurugram and a large number of subsidiaries will also set up their industries here.
“Our government will spend ₹900 crore on infrastructure facilities for the development of IMT, Kharkhoda. At present, about 50 percent of the cars made in India are produced in Haryana. This plant will be established on 800 acres and 100 acres of land, respectively, at a cost of more than ₹18,000 crore. This will generate employment for nearly 11,000 persons. The first phase of this plant will be commissioned by 2025 with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum,” Dushyant added.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
