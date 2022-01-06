PM security breach: Narendra Modi faced outburst of farmers in Punjab, says Navjot Sidhu

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped a rally at Ferozepur amid rain and security breach, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday took a dig at him as well as former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s new ally Captain Amarinder Singh, claiming that the two could manage only 500 people for the high-profile event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a political rally in Barnala, Sidhu said that the opposition faced by the PM on Wednesday was an outburst of Punjab’s farmers. “I want to ask the Prime Minister that our farmers were holding protests for more than a year at the borders of Delhi. However, your media did not speak a word, but when you (PM) were stuck for 15 minutes, it is making noise... Why these double standards?” said the Congress leader, while referring to the row over Modi’s cavalcade getting stuck on a flyover due a farmers’ blockade en route for the Ferozepur rally.

Also read: Punjab DGP responsible for PM security lapse: Ferozepur Cong MLA Pinky

“It is an outburst of Punjab’s farmers. Modi Ji, you promised to double the income of farmers, but snatched what farmers had. Your supporters are installing flex boards to thank you for repealing the three agriculture laws, but the laws were scrapped under farmers’ pressure,” said Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking further potshots, the Punjab Congress chief said: “The Prime Minister of the country came to address a rally, but only 500 people were standing there. However, a (former) CM, Amarinder Singh, was giving a lecture to empty chairs. It was shameful. I never saw such an incident in my entire life.” Sidhu also lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and alleged that both he and Amarinder were speaking the “language of Narendra Modi”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON