News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PMLA case: ED takes Punjab AAP legislator Gajjanmajra into custody

PMLA case: ED takes Punjab AAP legislator Gajjanmajra into custody

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
Nov 24, 2023 07:48 AM IST

He was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday. In its order issued on November 17, the Mohali PMLA court had allowed the ED to take Gajjanmajra into custody for four days soon after he was discharged from the hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Aam Aadmi Party Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra into custody in a bank fraud case of 40.92 crore.

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra being taken into custody on Thursday after he was discharged from PGI. (HT file)
Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra being taken into custody on Thursday after he was discharged from PGI. (HT file)

He was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday. In its order issued on November 17, the Mohali PMLA court had allowed the ED to take Gajjanmajra into custody for four days soon after he was discharged from the hospital.

Even the PGIMER authorities were directed to inform the investigation agency about the same so that they could make prior arrangements to take the MLA into custody.

“Our teams reached the hospital and took him into our custody. We will interrogate him for detailed investigation as we have concrete evidence against him for his allegedly involvement in the scam,” said a senior ED official.

It may be mentioned that during ED investigation, it came to the fore that an amount of 3.12-crore was diverted to his accounts. Gajjanmajra was arrested by the ED on November 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in a bank fraud case of 40.92 crore. The AAP legislator, who was the former director of Tara Corporation Limited (renamed Malaudh Agro Ltd) and Tara Health Food Limited (THFL), was accused of diverting and misusing loan amount of 40.92 crore, sanctioned in the name of different firms.

It may be mentioned that the ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI, Chandigarh, under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency carried out a detailed investigation in which it was revealed that the loan amount had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter diverted and integrated into THFL and Tara Sales Limited. The amounts received into THFL had been used for purposes other than for which the loan was availed. Amounts to the extent of 3.12 crore had been diverted to the personal accounts of Gajjanmajra. An amount of 33.99 crore was diverted to THFL, of which the MLA was the director, during the relevant period,” the ED investigation stated.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

