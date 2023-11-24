PMLA case: ED takes Punjab AAP legislator Gajjanmajra into custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken Aam Aadmi Party Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra into custody in a bank fraud case of ₹40.92 crore. Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra being taken into custody on Thursday after he was discharged from PGI. (HT file)

He was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday. In its order issued on November 17, the Mohali PMLA court had allowed the ED to take Gajjanmajra into custody for four days soon after he was discharged from the hospital.

Even the PGIMER authorities were directed to inform the investigation agency about the same so that they could make prior arrangements to take the MLA into custody.

“Our teams reached the hospital and took him into our custody. We will interrogate him for detailed investigation as we have concrete evidence against him for his allegedly involvement in the scam,” said a senior ED official.

It may be mentioned that during ED investigation, it came to the fore that an amount of ₹3.12-crore was diverted to his accounts. Gajjanmajra was arrested by the ED on November 6 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in a bank fraud case of ₹40.92 crore. The AAP legislator, who was the former director of Tara Corporation Limited (renamed Malaudh Agro Ltd) and Tara Health Food Limited (THFL), was accused of diverting and misusing loan amount of ₹40.92 crore, sanctioned in the name of different firms.

It may be mentioned that the ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI, Chandigarh, under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency carried out a detailed investigation in which it was revealed that the loan amount had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter diverted and integrated into THFL and Tara Sales Limited. The amounts received into THFL had been used for purposes other than for which the loan was availed. Amounts to the extent of ₹3.12 crore had been diverted to the personal accounts of Gajjanmajra. An amount of ₹33.99 crore was diverted to THFL, of which the MLA was the director, during the relevant period,” the ED investigation stated.

