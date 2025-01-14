PoK India’s crown jewel, J&K incomplete without it: Rajnath

Defence minister on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir was ‘incomplete’ without Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), warning the neighbouring nation of closing down the terror camps there. Defence minister Rajnath Singh flanked by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah during Armed Forces Veterans’ Day function at Akhnoor in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Pakistan must dismantle its terror infrastructure in PoK or face consequences, he said, accusing the neighbouring country of making persistent attempts to destabilise India by sponsoring terrorism.

Addressing a programme celebrating the 9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at Tanda Artillery Brigade in Akhnoor, Rajnath said PoK was being used as a hub for terrorism.

“J&K is incomplete without PoK, which remains the crown jewel of India. For Pakistan, PoK is nothing more than foreign territory,” the defence minister said.

The people in PoK have been deprived of a dignified life and Pakistan’s rulers have exploited them in the name of religion to further their anti-India agenda, the minister said.

“The land of PoK is being used to run the business of terrorism. Even today, terrorist training camps are operational there. Launch pads have been established in areas near the border, and the Indian government has concrete information about this and is fully aware of the situation. Pakistan must eliminate this, otherwise...,” he said.

Singh condemned recent remarks by PoK’s ‘illegal prime minister’ Anwar-ul-Haq, calling them a continuation of Pakistan’s anti-India agenda nurtured since the era of General Zia-ul-Haq.

“Recently, PoK’s illegal PM Anwar-ul-Haq spewed venom against India is part of Pakistan’s conspiracy...” he added.

The defence minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of Haq recently stating that his government will mobilise all available resources to oust Indian forces from J&K.

He hit out at Pakistan for not abandoning its policy of supporting terrorism, adding: “Pakistan has always made every effort to destabilise India. It continues its efforts. Despite this, Pakistan has never abandoned terrorism. The terrorists infiltrating J&K come from Pakistan.”

The minister also criticised Pakistan for fostering terrorism and infiltration since 1965, emphasising that such efforts have repeatedly failed to garner support from the people of J&K. “Neither during the 1965 war, nor during the peak of terrorism did the people of J&K side with Pakistan. Instead, many of our Muslim brothers here sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism,” Rajnath said.

The defence minister announced doorstep delivery of medical facilities for ex-servicemen and their families residing in remote areas of the country through mobile medical units

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to veterans on the occasion of the Armed Forces Veterans Day.

“On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary,” Modi said in a post on X. “Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism,” he added.

In his address, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said a soldier never retires.

“His routine may change, but his vision for the progress of the nation remains the same. The nation whose soldiers stand tall on borders always progresses,” he said.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also praised the soldiers.

“You are the people who never worry for your lives. You contribute to the development of the nation. We sleep without any fear only because of you. You have played your role and now it is our duty and responsibility to address your concerns. I assure you the J&K government will take care of you. If there are any shortcomings, let us know, we will strengthen the bond between government and the ex-servicemen,” Omar said.