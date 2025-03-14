Police arrest sixth accused for murder of 19-yr-old girl in Maur

BATHINDA : The district police have arrested another person in the alleged murder case of a 19-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a canal in Maur on Wednesday. The district police have arrested another person in the alleged murder case of a 19-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a canal in Maur on Wednesday.

Raghav Singla, a friend of Mukul Mittal, the main accused, is the sixth person arrested in the case. The police have already arrested five persons — the main accused, Mukul Mittal and his parents Ravi, Dimple Mittal and uncle Raj Kumar Mittal — in the case. Mukul’s friend Karan Bansal has also been arrested.

Police sources said that the Mittals were residing in the neighbourhood of the victim and the two families had a good relationship.

The victim was studying at a private college in Chandigarh and she went missing on March 9.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said on Thursday that the court has sent the accused in police remand for five days.

“The case is being investigated and our teams are gathering leads and pieces of evidence. The autopsy report from the AIIMS Bathinda is awaited,” he said.

Perturbed over the incident, residents of Maur town shut the markets for the third day on Thursday and staged a protest to demand a fair investigation.

After the autopsy, the body was cremated, police said.