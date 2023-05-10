Two Lashkar associates arrested in Kashmir’s Shopian, arms, IED recovered

Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged terrorist associates in Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) from them. Police arrested two Lashkar associates in Shopian, Kashmir. (HT File)

Sharing details, a police spokesperson said forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.

“During the course of investigation, police, alongwith the army, and Central Reserve Police Force arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT on Tuesday. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie of Borihalan, Shopian,” the spokesperson said.

Addressing the recoveries, police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED and a remote control were recovered.

On May 2, police and security forces arrested another LeT associate.

NIA raids 16 locations across J&K

Jammu Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out extensive searches across Jammu and Kashmir, in the premises of cadres and hybrid terrorists and overground workers linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several major banned Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

The same comes a week after similar state-wide searches.

An official NIA statement read, “The raids, in the terror conspiracy case, were continuing till late in the evening. They were spread across locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam and Baramulla districts of Kashmir, as well as in Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.”

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly floated terrorist groups.

“These outfits are affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc,” the statement read, adding, “Tuesday’s raids, conducted at a total of 16 locations (12 in the Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu division), were part of NIA’s investigations into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these new terror outfits.”

NIA had earlier, on May 2, conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices