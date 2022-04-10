Police arrests seven, including four key accused, in Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder

: Police here on Sunday arrested seven people, including four key accused, in the killing of Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda near Punjabi university here six days ago.

The main accused have been identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village, Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of village Gharacho in Sangrur district.

The other three youth, who provided shelter to the main accused, who fled away after shooting Dharminder, have been identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of village Saneta in SAS Nagar, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala.

Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said police have also confiscated .32 pistols and .315 pistol from the possession of the main accused, who confessed to being present at the crime spot.

“The accused also deposed that they had fired shots at Bhinda. We have also recovered weapons and vehicles used in the crime,” he said.

Rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university on April 5. After some time, Dharminder, a resident of Daun Kalan, represented his villagers during a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, the accused shot him dead.

The SSP ruled out any gangster angle in the crime, saying that the accused identified in the case have no criminal record.

CIA in charge Shaminder Singh said the other main accused identified as Harman Singh, Harvir Singh, Tejinder Singh and Yoginder Bonny have been also been nominated in the case.

“Several teams are already working and carrying raids at their possible hideouts. Arrested accused will be taken on remand for further investigation into the matter,” he said.

Ruling out any Kabaddi angle in Bhinda’s murder, Shaminder said it is an outcome of an old rivalry.