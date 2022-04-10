Police arrests seven, including four key accused, in Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder
: Police here on Sunday arrested seven people, including four key accused, in the killing of Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda near Punjabi university here six days ago.
The main accused have been identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village, Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of village Gharacho in Sangrur district.
The other three youth, who provided shelter to the main accused, who fled away after shooting Dharminder, have been identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of village Saneta in SAS Nagar, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala.
Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said police have also confiscated .32 pistols and .315 pistol from the possession of the main accused, who confessed to being present at the crime spot.
“The accused also deposed that they had fired shots at Bhinda. We have also recovered weapons and vehicles used in the crime,” he said.
Rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university on April 5. After some time, Dharminder, a resident of Daun Kalan, represented his villagers during a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, the accused shot him dead.
The SSP ruled out any gangster angle in the crime, saying that the accused identified in the case have no criminal record.
CIA in charge Shaminder Singh said the other main accused identified as Harman Singh, Harvir Singh, Tejinder Singh and Yoginder Bonny have been also been nominated in the case.
“Several teams are already working and carrying raids at their possible hideouts. Arrested accused will be taken on remand for further investigation into the matter,” he said.
Ruling out any Kabaddi angle in Bhinda’s murder, Shaminder said it is an outcome of an old rivalry.
Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI's affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil. Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
Test blast takeaway: Demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers may be delayed
A test blast before actual demolition of the illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida was successfully carried out at 2.30pm, officials said on Sunday. Experts now estimate that they might need more time to prepare the building for demolition, which could take place after the May 22 deadline mandated by the Supreme Court. After much deliberation, authorities decided on May 22 as the date of demolition.
