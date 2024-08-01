Police attach commercial complex of drug trafficker in Anantnag

Police on Thursday attached a commercial complex belonging to a drug dealer worth crores of rupees at Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police on Thursday attached a commercial complex belonging to a drug dealer worth crores of rupees at Bijbehara in Anantnag district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The complex, police said, is valued at over ₹2 crore and was owned by late Abdul Rashid Dar of Tulkhan Bijbehara on the national highway. Police said the commercial property was identified as being acquired through illicit drug trade, specifically the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. “The attached property includes a commercial building constructed at a prime location on national highway 44 at Semthan, Bijbehara, covering an area of five kanal and 12 marla under Survey No. 291 Min,” a police spokesman said in a statement, adding that the accused was involved in case FIR No. 210/2020 under relevant sections of law, registered at Police Station Bijbehara.

Police said that in September 2020, an underground room in the compound of the deceased Abdul Rashid Dar was discovered containing a substantial quantity of contraband substances, presumably poppy straw packed in gunny bags and plastic barrels. “The investigation revealed that the deceased had acquired this contraband substance from illegal sources and stored it for further illicit sale to the local youth, thereby promoting drug addiction and their illegal trade. A total of 126 gunny bags weighing 2600 kg and 60 plastic barrels (1395 kg) of the contraband substance were recovered from the spot,” the spokesman said, adding the operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the drug menace.