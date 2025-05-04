Menu Explore
Police attach properties worth 2.48 crore built with drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 04, 2025 10:54 PM IST

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said that the action followed credible intelligence regarding unlawful constructions funded by proceeds from drug trafficking.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have frozen the illegal properties worth 2.48 crore allegedly constructed with drug money.

“The action was initiated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act,” she said. (HT File)
"The action was initiated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act," she said. (HT File)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said that the action followed credible intelligence regarding unlawful constructions funded by proceeds from drug trafficking.

“The action was initiated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act,” she said.

She added the properties of drug peddler Hardeep Singh, who was facing seven FIRs under NDPS, worth 49 lakh was seized followed by 83 crore of peddlers Kuldeep Chand and his wife Nirmal Kaur, against whom 11 FIRs were registered.

Action was taken against the peddlers identified as Pardeep Kumar, who was facing four FIRs, as properties worth 33 lakh and Manjit Kaur’s properties worth 37 lakh were frozen.

CP Jalandhar reiterated the Jalandhar Police’s unwavering commitment to rooting out the drug menace and emphasised that further action will be taken against those involved in narcotics-related activities. More illegal properties acquired through drug money will be targeted in the coming days.

