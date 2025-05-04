Police attach properties worth 2.48 crore built with drug money

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have frozen the illegal properties worth ₹2.48 crore allegedly constructed with drug money. “The action was initiated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act,” she said. (HT File)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur said that the action followed credible intelligence regarding unlawful constructions funded by proceeds from drug trafficking.

“The action was initiated under Section 68F of the NDPS Act,” she said.

She added the properties of drug peddler Hardeep Singh, who was facing seven FIRs under NDPS, worth ₹49 lakh was seized followed by ₹83 crore of peddlers Kuldeep Chand and his wife Nirmal Kaur, against whom 11 FIRs were registered.

Action was taken against the peddlers identified as Pardeep Kumar, who was facing four FIRs, as properties worth ₹33 lakh and Manjit Kaur’s properties worth ₹37 lakh were frozen.

CP Jalandhar reiterated the Jalandhar Police’s unwavering commitment to rooting out the drug menace and emphasised that further action will be taken against those involved in narcotics-related activities. More illegal properties acquired through drug money will be targeted in the coming days.