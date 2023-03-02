Police book man, wife after minor daughter accuses him of rape in Rohtak

Rewari police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter for three years, police said on Wednesday. The accused man and his wife were booked under Sections 120-B (criminal conspuracy), 376(2) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 Act. (AFP)

A police spokesperson said the incident came to light on Tuesday when the girl reached the police station ahead of her Class-12 examination.

“Police officials convinced her to appear for the exam first, after which the FIR was lodged against her father and mother. The girl alleged that her father has been raping her for the last three years and had threatened her to chop-off her body if she revealed the incident to anyone. She also claimed that her mother remained a mute spectator despite knowing everything,” the spokesperson added.

