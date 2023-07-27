Ludhiana: Six men assault, try to kidnap Malaud resident; booked

The police have booked six persons for allegedly trying to kidnap a man due to an old rivalry near Rodian village of Malaud in Khanna.

The accused also assaulted the victim and left him injured on the road.

The Malaud police have filed an FIR on the complaint of Manpreet Singh of Model Town. The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh, Bittu Ram, Binder Ram, Tarsem Ram, Ajay Kumar and Vijay Kumar.

Manpreet said that he along with one of his neighbours was going on a motorcycle when the accused came in an SUV near Rodian village and intercepted their way.

The accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods and sticks and also tried to kidnap him. After seeing the victim’s brother and grandfather on the spot, the accused left the victim injured on the road and fled.

Sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were trying to kidnap the victim due to an old rivalry. A case under sections 365, 511, 451, 341, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Malaud police station.

