Chandigarh-based gang that duped people of crores with remote job offers busted

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 17, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Police have busted a gang of online fraudsters who duped several people of crores after offering them lucrative returns through remote jobs.

Police recovered 14 mobile phones and eight bank account kits from the accused. (HT Photo)
Police recovered 14 mobile phones and eight bank account kits from the accused. (HT Photo)

A total of three gang members have been arrested, leading to recovery of 14 mobile phones and eight bank account kits, said police.

Among them Sandeep Kumar Sangwan, 28, of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, is a postgraduate, and Manish Rawat, 33, of Dayalpur, north-east Delhi, is a graduate. The third accused, Rakesh, 28, is also from Charkhi Dadri. The gang’s kingpin, Gaurav, is at large.

Their arrest came following a probe into the complaint by Kawaljeet Singh of Sector 38, Chandigarh, who runs a travel agency. He had approached the police after being defrauded of 39.53 lakh by the gang.

Singh had submitted that on June 12, he received a WhatsApp message regarding a remote part-time job from “Lewis Digital Marketing”.

On contacting the number, he was told to invest 20 lakh in different bank accounts as investment, with the promise that he will earn profits after completing the assigned tasks. Trusting the gang’s assurances, Singh ended up depositing 39.53 lakh in all in the accused’s bank accounts, only to realise he had been defrauded after he received no returns.

During the course of investigation, police contacted Telegram and WhatsApp, and found the gang was using a Dubai IP address. On obtaining records from the banks where Singh deposited money, police learnt the gang was operating from Delhi NCR and eventually arrested the trio from Gurugram, Haryana.

Active since April

Investigators said the gang’s kingpin, Gaurav, Rakesh and Manish are friends.

“In April 2023, they conspired to scam people through work-from-home offers and contacted Sandeep Kumar, an employee of Hitech company near Rohtak, who helped them open current bank accounts in the name of different shell companies. They also opened an office in East Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, for the purpose of opening bank accounts, following which Gaurav fled to Dubai,” said SP Ketan Bansal.

Rakesh and Sandeep, according to the police, paid some of their contacts 10,000 each to open more bank accounts. Sandeep also prepared fake certificates of Haryana labour department and Shops Act, along with flex boards of trading companies.

The gang used eight accounts in all through which they committed multi-crore cyber fraud, said police.

