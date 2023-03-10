Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police, CAPF conduct search operation at Ludhiana railway station

Police, CAPF conduct search operation at Ludhiana railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 11:25 PM IST

Ludhiana police said the search operation is being conducted to infuse a sense of fear among the miscreants after incidents of law-and-order disturbance took place in the state

Teams of city police accompanied by personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) conducted checking at the railway station and searched the passengers on Friday.

Ludhiana police along with CAPF personnel during a search operation on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)
The police said the operation is being conducted to infuse a sense of fear among the miscreants after incidents of law-and-order disturbance in the state, including Ajnala near Amritsar where a group of armed men clashed with the police forces.

Police checked the luggage and frisked suspicious persons at the railway station which sees a footfall of around 1,00,000 people daily including migrants.

Leading the drive, assistant commissioner of police, Maninder Bedi( ACP, North) said as many as 44 paramilitary personnel assisted the police. He added that their presence will help to deter the criminal elements. The area was cordoned off during the time of the checking.

He further said as part of the drive flag marches will be carried out in different residential areas around the station.

Friday, March 10, 2023
