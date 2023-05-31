Drug trade: Police teams conduct checks at 188 locations in Ludhiana

: Police teams conducted raids at as many as 188 locations under the Ludhiana police commissionerate on Wednesday in connection with drug smuggling cases.

The searches were conducted in Ludhiana under the statewide ‘Operation Clean’ by police teams. (Manish/HT Photo)

The searches were conducted in Ludhiana under the statewide ‘Operation Clean’ by police teams led by inspector general Ludhiana Range Kaustubh Sharma.

Several areas with a concentration of drug peddlers were also searched by the police after cordoning off areas, including Chander Nagar near Haibowal. Along with searches, the locals’ mobile phones and other activities were also verified.

Police said that the motive of the operation was to instill a sense of fear among those who are still undertaking illegal activities. He said that police presence is aimed at building confidence among the public.

The area under the police commissioner was divided into four zones. The searches were initiated in the wee hours of Wednesday and continued throughout the day.

Besides arresting an accused, who was wanted in a case by Kangra police, no major drug recovery was made during the checking.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana-Range, Kaustubh Sharma said that preventive action will be taken against those found involved in illegal activities and their properties will also be confiscated.