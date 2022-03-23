Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police constable killed in Srinagar encounter
chandigarh news

Police constable killed in Srinagar encounter

A police constable was killed after a brief encounter with militants in Srinagar’s Zonimar area on Tuesday afternoon
Police conducting a search operation at the Zoonimar area of Srinagar where the encounter took place on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A police constable was killed after a brief shootout with militants in old city’s Zonimar area on Tuesday afternoon.

Soon after the shootout, police cordoned the area and launched a search operation, but, the militants managed to escape.

Officials said a police team was following some militants who were moving in a car, however, after a brief shootout, one cop identified as Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara sustained injuries. He was shifted to SKIMS, where he succumbed to his injuries. Amir is the third policeman who was killed in a militant attack this year.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the militants responsible for the killing have been identified. “The group was led by Basit, who took over the leadership of Lashkar after the killing of Mehran,” he said ,adding that the militants will be tracked by the forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP