81 mm mortar shell found at Sukhna Choe in Chandigarh

Police teams cordoned off the Sukhna Choe bridge connecting Sector 26 to Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony after an abandoned mortar shell was found at the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.

After inspecting the mortal shell, army’s bomb disposal squad transported it to a disposal site near Dera Bassi. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A team from the IT Park police station’s operation cell was deployed to remove the 81-mm vintage mortar shell.

The shell was first discovered by a group of boys who had come to the bridge to bathe. The group stumbled upon the shell and one of them picked it up before removing it from the choe.

Subsequently, the police were alerted and a team, accompanied by a bomb squad, arrived at the location. A team from the army’s bomb disposal squad was also notified at Chandimandir.

Sharing further details, adviser for civil military affairs, Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu said, “Upon receiving a request from the Chandigarh administration regarding a shell, our team promptly arrived at the scene and discovered a vintage 81-mm mortar dating back to approximately 1977-78.”

“After careful consideration, we mobilised our experts and officers. The bomb was transported to the designated demolition area and will be disposed of in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.

Sandhu and his team arrived at the scene around 5.30 pm.

After conducting investigation, they safely transported the mortal shell to a disposal site near Dera Bassi by around 6.30 pm. Top officials of Chandigarh Police had also reached the spot.

As per preliminary information, such mortar shells were in use by the army at one point of time. It is expected to have flown in owing to the strong water current of Sukhna Choe.

