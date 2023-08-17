Chandigarh: Snatchers’ arrest leads to recovery of six stolen two-wheelers

Over two weeks after alert passers-by caught two snatchers who were fleeing with a woman’s gold chain in Sector 23 on July 30, police said they had recovered six stolen two-wheelers as well from the duo.

The snatchers and recovered motorcycles and scooters in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

A team from the Sector 17 police station, led by SHO Rajiv Kumar recovered four motorcycles and two scooters from the accused, identified as Vishal, 24, and Lovepreet, 22, both hailing from Ferozepur.

With this, six vehicle theft cases, including five registered at the Sector 17 police station and one at the Sector 34 police station, had been cracked, police said. The accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

On July 30, Neelam, a resident of Gobind Nagar, Nayagaon, Mohali, was walking with her daughter in Sector 23, when the accused had snatched her gold chain and fled into the residential streets.

Hearing Neelam’s cries for help, passers-by had chased the accused and nabbed them, following which they were handed over to the police. The gold chain was recovered from the duo, following which they were booked for snatching.

Kharar police recover cache of stolen vehicles, jewellery, gadgets

Mohali Kharar police have recovered eight stolen motorcycles, two scooters, five tola gold ornaments, two mobile phones and two laptops with the arrest of seven people wanted for separate cases of theft and snatching.

Sharing details, DSP (City) Karan Singh Sandhu said in the first case, police caught Himanshu Kanojia, a resident of Gobind Colony, Kharar, who was wanted for a theft at a house in Kharar city in October 2022. A total of five tola gold ornaments were recovered from his possession.

In the second case, police arrested Amritsar resident Manjinder Singh and his wife, Sukhjinder Kaur, for stealing two laptops from the house of one Ramanjit Singh in Chajjumajra in July. The laptops were recovered.

Similarly, Sunny Enclave Chowki police nabbed two snatchers, Shiv Charan Singh and Ashok Kumar, and recovered two stolen motorcycles from them.

However, the biggest recovery came from two minors, who were apprehended for snatching and theft. Two mobile phones, two scooters and six stolen motorcycles were found in their possession.

