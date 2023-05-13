Ludhiana: 11 arrested for gambling, selling fake lottery tickets

Tightening the noose around gamblers and unauthorised lottery centres in various parts of the city, police teams arrested 11 persons and recovered cash from them in nine separate cases.

The police said joint raids were conducted by the police teams after identifying the sites. (iStock)

Gamblers have been arrested from Shivaji Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar, Jain Colony, Bus Stand, Cheema Chowk, Bihari Colony, Mayapuri, Sutantar Nagar and various other areas.

They were indulging in gambling at public places, the police said. The accused would pose as authorised lottery sellers and dupe customers by giving them handwritten notes with numbers written on them.

The police said joint raids were conducted by the police teams after identifying the sites.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manish Kumar, Ghanayia Lal of Janakpuri, Sukhdarshan Singh, Ranjit Singh of Shimlapuri, Naresh Kumar and Jaipal of Partapura, Manjeet Singh of field Ganj, Santosh Kumar of Bihari Colony, Satinderjit of Kailash Nagar, Mohammad Rihan of Mayapuri and Davinder Singh of Kartar colony.

Police said that cases have been registered under Sections 294-A (keeping lottery office), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Lottery Act at various police stations.

