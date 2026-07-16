Police foil cross-border terror conspiracy, 1 held with grenade

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a cross-border terror conspiracy with the arrest of one individual, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. A case under Sections 25 (6,7,8) of the Arms Act, Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act was registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

A hand grenade and a 9MM Glock pistol, along with four live cartridges, were recovered from the accused, Sumit Kumar, alias Pandit, 24, a native of Sukhsal village in Rupnagar and presently residing at Pandori Waraich in Amritsar, said police. His motorcycle was also impounded.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in contact with cross-border ISI handlers through Instagram, and was being directed to target police establishments and public places to disturb peace and public order.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Sumit was arrested based on reliable intelligence and technical surveillance.

The CP said following sustained interrogation, police teams further recovered one hand grenade, exposing his cross-border links and foiling a larger conspiracy. Verification of Sumit’s criminal antecedents revealed that he was already facing a drug case, he said.

Following the recoveries, a fresh case under Sections 25 (6,7,8) of the Arms Act, Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act was registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar, officials said.