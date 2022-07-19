Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case
A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after his son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”.
However, a few minutes later, Sarabha Nagar cops managed to get the police remand of LIP chief for one day in a case of trespass and forcible entry at the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in 2018. After Bains was sent on judicial remand, the investigating officers (IOs) appeared before the court in two cases pending against Bains, the second one pertaining to a violent protest outside the office of a cable network company in 2016.
Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.
Advocate Chandan Rai Dhanda said frivolous complaints were filed against the rape victim by ghost complainants in separate states to pressure her to withdraw the case. He said Bains possesses two mobile phones of which one has been recovered and requested extension of remand to recover the second one.
At this, the defence counsel objected and said police had already taken Bains on custody for seven days.
Later, his elder brother and LIP MLA Balwinder Singh Bains held a conference and accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Harish Rai Dhanda of implicating the LIP chief.
-
Middukhera murder: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Moose Wala’s manager
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the manager of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Shagunpreet Singh, in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Taking note of the status report submitted by the Punjab Police, the high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that “the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case”.
-
Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu
Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.
-
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday. The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are undergoing treatment. IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.
-
Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat
Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday. Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said one of the affected farmers, Kuldeep Singh.
-
Man stabs wife’s brother to death in Kharar
A Rupnagar resident stabbed The accused, Simranjit Singh's wife's brother to death following an altercation at a traffic light in Simbal Majra village, Kharar, on Monday evening. The victim has been identified as a resident of Simbal Majra village, 30, Charanpreet Singh. The accused, Simranjit Singh, lives in Paprali village, Rupnagar. An altercation ensued and Simranjit allegedly stabbed her brother Charanpreet with a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of the chest and fled towards Rupnagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics