Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case

A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after his son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”.

However, a few minutes later, Sarabha Nagar cops managed to get the police remand of LIP chief for one day in a case of trespass and forcible entry at the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in 2018. After Bains was sent on judicial remand, the investigating officers (IOs) appeared before the court in two cases pending against Bains, the second one pertaining to a violent protest outside the office of a cable network company in 2016.

Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.

Advocate Chandan Rai Dhanda said frivolous complaints were filed against the rape victim by ghost complainants in separate states to pressure her to withdraw the case. He said Bains possesses two mobile phones of which one has been recovered and requested extension of remand to recover the second one.

At this, the defence counsel objected and said police had already taken Bains on custody for seven days.

Later, his elder brother and LIP MLA Balwinder Singh Bains held a conference and accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and Harish Rai Dhanda of implicating the LIP chief.