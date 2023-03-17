Police initiate drive against drugs in Ludhiana’s Khanna sub-division

Following recent drug deaths in the district, the Khanna police have launched a drive against drugs by meeting and sensitising villagers in the sub-division against the menace. DSP Samrala Waryam Singh holding meeting with residents of Ghulal village in Khanna, Ludhiana during the drive. (HT photo)

The police are asking people from all walks of life and age groups to come forward in putting a stop to the use of drugs, which is consuming the public, especially youth.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh and SHO at police station Samrala held a meeting with residents of Ghulal village on Thursday. The police would be extending the drive to other villages in the sub-division in the coming days.

The police asked the villagers to pass the information about the drug peddlers to the police.

The DSP said that all members of the society should contribute to deter the menace. The youngsters should vow that they would not consume drugs. Parents of teenagers should keep a close watch on the activities of their children.

He said added that the police will also help the people who want to shun the drugs. The police will send them to drug de-addiction centres for treatment with the help of the NGOs.

He said that the police have initiated drives in villages as most of the cases of drug deaths have been reported from rural areas.

Earlier, the Ludhiana police had initiated a door-to-door drive in the city to identify drug addicts, who are willing to shun the drugs. The police had also provided counselling and treatment to at least 25 drug addicts.

On March 12, a 34-year-old man lost his life due to alleged drug overdose in Chaunta village of Koom Kalan. The body of the man was found outside Government Senior Secondary School Village Chaunta with a syringe stuck in one of his arms.

On February 5, a 25-year-old man died of drug overdose in the washroom of a petrol pump in Gill village. The Sadar police had lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

On February 1, a 16-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Dakha. A resident of Pamal village, the boy was found dead at a tubewell in Ahliwal village of Dakha.

On January 23, a 28-year-old man died of drug overdose in Lohgarh village of Jodhan. After the kin of the deceased staged a protest outside the police station, the Jodhan police lodged an FIR against one of his friends for causing death due to negligence.