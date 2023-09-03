Ludhiana police adopt new drug eradication strategy, start holding Nukkad meetings

As part of the state’s initiative to combat the drugs, city police have started organising “nukkad” meetings at the mohalla and village levels to create awareness about the menace and provide assistance to addicts.

Police officials holding a meeting with residents as part of the state’s new outreach initiative in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Under the strategy, officers of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) ranks and above have been directed to engage directly with the public, listening to their concerns and offering support if any addict is willing to give up drugs.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav held discussions about the new policy with senior police officials and urged them to implement it in their respective areas.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu highlighted that the DGP emphasised a three-pronged strategy consisting of police enforcement, de-addiction, and rehabilitation. To ensure effective implementation, all gazetted officers, station house officers and other field officers were summoned for a meeting where specific directions were issued.

Following the instructions, police officials have started conducting daily meetings at the village and mohalla levels to educate people about the dangers of drug abuse. Moreover, locals have been urged to share information regarding individuals involved in peddling drugs with a promise of anonymity.

To dismantle drug networks, police have been instructed to expand their investigations and apprehend major drug suppliers based on leads provided by arrested peddlers.

One of the main objectives of the new approach is to win over the public’s confidence and involve them in the awareness campaign.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, said the new drug eradication strategy demonstrates a strong commitment from the Punjab Police to tackle the grave issue of drug addiction.

“With the involvement of the community and necessary support systems, it is hoped that this approach will yield positive results in the ongoing fight against drugs,” he added.

