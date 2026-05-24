Police nab 2 gang operatives after gunfight in Amritsar

Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a planned target killing after an encounter with two alleged gang operatives in the Fatahpur area under the limits of the Islamabad police station.

A case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered at the Islamabad police station. (HT File)

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One of the accused, stated to be associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire. Both suspects were arrested on the spot.

According to police officials, a team led by sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar was conducting routine patrolling and search operations when two motorcycle-borne youths were signalled to stop. Instead of halting, the suspects allegedly tried to flee and opened fire at the police party.

“Police retaliated in self-defence. During the encounter, one of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg, and his pistol fell to the ground. The injured accused was identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Dhade Fateh Singh village in Hoshiarpur district. His accomplice, Jashandeep Singh alias Maya of Patti Chambal area in Amritsar, has also been arrested,” police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured accused has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police recovered a .30-bore China-made pistol, four live cartridges and two empty shells from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured accused has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police recovered a .30-bore China-made pistol, four live cartridges and two empty shells from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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During preliminary investigation, police claimed that the duo was planning to carry out targeted killings on the directions of a foreign-based gangster, Ankush Bahman and had been tasked with eliminating two rival gang members.

Bhullar said Kulbir was allegedly working as a shooter for the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Police records show that Kulbir is facing four criminal cases, including cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and theft charges registered in Hoshiarpur.

Jashandeep Singh also has two Arms Act cases registered against him in Amritsar, including one involving the recovery of multiple pistols, police said.

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A case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered at the Islamabad police station, and further investigations are underway, officials added.