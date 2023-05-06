Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali police bust gambling den running from school bag shop

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 06, 2023 01:28 AM IST

The accused was also running an illegal lottery racket, causing loss to the government exchequer, said ASP Darpan Ahluwalia; he was produced before a court on Friday and taken on police remand

Police have nabbed a man who was running a gambling den from school bag shop at the Dera Bassi bus stand.

Sources familiar with the case said he had given passcodes to his regular customers to allow them entry inside the gambling den. The accused himself was a habitual gambler and also booked for the crime previously. (Getty images)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep, a resident of GBP Society, Dera Bassi.

The accused was also running an illegal lottery racket, causing loss to the government exchequer, said ASP Darpan Ahluwalia. He was produced before a court on Friday and taken on police remand.

Sources familiar with the case said he had given passcodes to his regular customers to allow them entry inside the gambling den. The accused himself was a habitual gambler and also booked for the crime previously.

A fresh case under Sections 294-A (keeping lottery office) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC; and relevant sections of the Lotteries Regulation Act and the Public Gambling Act has been registered.

