Cops spotted with gangster at birthday party: Attari MLA says high-level probe to be conducted in case

Days after videos and pictures of several senior police officials attending a birthday party with a gangster surfaced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Attari, Jaswinder Singh Ramdas on Friday said a high-level probe will be conducted into the matter.

Gangster Kamal Bori faces over 18 criminal cases and was seen hobnobbing with cops at a party in Amritsar. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, the MLA said the police were “hand- in-glove with thieves”.

He claimed that there were other senior cops and station house officers too at the party, however, no action has been taken against them.

“Those who have been transferred should be sent to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB). Kamal Bori (the gangster in question) has been working in collusion with the police all this while,” he said.

He further said that Bori continues to run several gambling rackets.

Bori was arrested in an assault case days after the controversial videos and photographs, allegedly taken at Pawan Valmiki Tirth Action Committee chairperson Kumar Darshan’s birthday party, surfaced.

Two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs)—Sanjeev Kumar and Parvesh Chopra—and five inspectors—Gurwinder Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Gagandeep Singh, Harinder Singh and Dharminder Kalyan— were shifted out of the district. Pictures of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Harjit Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) with Bori had also emerged, however, no action has been taken against them to date.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}