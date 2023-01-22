Police raid premises of 300 persons across Punjab linked to gangster Landa

In a crackdown against gangster-terrorist nexus, Punjab Police on Sunday carried out raids on suspected hideouts of persons linked with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at the residential and other premises linked to Lakhbir landa of Harike village of Tarn Taran district, in all the districts of Punjab in the ongoing cases. The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and Abroad.

Divulging details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that 334 persons linked with Landa were raided in a day long operation by 142 parties of Punjab Police involving about 800 police personnel. In district Tarn Taran alone 65 police parties raided premises of 171 persons linked with Lakhbir Landa, he said.

“Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Lakhbir Landa, besides, to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instil a sense of safety and security among the common people,” he said.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that several persons have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined. He said that the data collected during the search operation is being examined further.

Notably, Canada-based gangster turned terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad, is most wanted criminal by the Punjab Police. He is a Category-A gangster who after committing various crimes fled to Canada in 2017. Sitting in Canada, he runs a network of gangsters involved in extortion, killings and other terror crimes in Punjab. He has been indulging in these crimes in association with his other associates based in different countries. He was mastermind in recent RPG attacks on intelligence Headquarters and police station building of Sarhali. He has been facing as many as 31 FIRs pertaining to murder, NDPS act, extortions, ransom and spreading terror, registered against him.