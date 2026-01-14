Police remand of UT councillor’s kin extended in forgery probe

A local court on Tuesday extended the police remand of Komal Sharma, kin of Chandigarh ward number 4 councillor Suman Sharma, by one day. Komal, a clerk with the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) was arrested for allegedly marking fake attendance and drawing salary without reporting for duty. The accused is the sister-in-law of Chandigarh ward number 4 councillor Suman Sharma. (HT Photo)

The Sohana police produced the accused before the court after the completion of her initial two-day police remand and sought further custody. Accepting the plea, the court granted one more day of police remand.

Komal Sharma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra in Chandigarh, worked as an outsourced clerk with the PWSSB and was posted at the camp office of the board’s chairman in Sector 76, Mohali. Police said irregularity surfaced when the attendance report for December 2025 was not received on time, prompting an internal inquiry. During the probe, the chairman’s office clarified that the employee had not been attending duty for a long time. Further it was revealed that her attendance was being marked and salary withdrawn despite her absence.

On the directions of the PWSSB chairman, the matter was examined departmentally and later referred to the vigilance bureau, which forwarded the complaint to the Mohali SSP. Following a preliminary inquiry, the Sohana police registered a case against Sharma.

Initially booked under Section 316(5) of the BNS for fraud and misuse of government funds, police have now added sections pertaining to alleged forgery of official records, cheating, misrepresentation and dishonest withdrawal of public money.

