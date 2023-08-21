25-year-old woman pushed into sex trafficking rescued from Chandigarh hotel

Police on Sunday rescued a 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh woman, pushed into sex trafficking after being brought to Chandigarh on the pretext of work. Chandigarh Police, along with a team of Women and Child helpline, raided Hotel Maan and rescued the 25-year-old woman. (iStock)

The woman was rescued from a hotel in Kajheri village after police busted the sex trafficking racket with the arrest of three men.

They were identified as Sunil Kumar, 29, of Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh (UP); Jasbir Kumar, 25, of Pathankot and Birjesh Kumar, 24, of Amethi, UP.

As per police, raids were conducted following inputs regarding sexual exploitation of trafficked women at hotels in Kajheri village.

Police, along with a team of Women and Child helpline, raided Hotel Maan and rescued the 25-year-old woman. She was sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26.

“On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Raj, alias Ramu, owner of Hotel Maan is the racket’s kingpin. Hotel manager Sunil, and cooks Jasbir and Birjesh used to lure poor women from different states, promising them good jobs in Chandigarh, but pushed them into sexual exploitation for their benefit,” said inspector Om Parkash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 36 police station.

“The key accused, Raj, along with other accused involved in the racket, are absconding,” said the SHO.

While Sunil was sent to one-day police custody by a local court, the other two accused were sent to judicial custody.

