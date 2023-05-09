Amritsar: Accountant was shot dead for robbery, say police; 2 held

Police on Tuesday solved the blind murder case of an accountant, who was shot dead by four unknown persons at his home on Sunday night.

Police said the deceased, Sourabh Sodhi, was gunned down by the accused for robbery. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the deceased, Sourabh Sodhi, was gunned down by the accused for robbery. Police have arrested two accused identified as Amardeep Singh alias Romi (18) and his friend Sagar alias Dhola of Islamabad area in Amritsar. Three more accomplices of the arrested men- Avtar Singh, Rohit and Bahman - have been identified and nominated by the police in the murder case.

The conspiracy to rob money from the accountant’s home was hatched by Amardeep Singh, who was working as a servant at the deceased’s bakery shop situated near his house, police said.

Police have also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime and the looted purse of the accountant.

Addressing a press conference, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Mehtab Singh said, “Amardeep knew that Sourabh deals with money. Amardeep discussed the matter with Sagar, who is already a history-sheeter, and they hatched the plan to commit the robbery. They involved three more men from Tarn Taran.” He said, “The accused had barged into Sourabh’s home with their faces covered. One of them was holding a pistol. The accused had opened fire and killed Sourabh. Before leaving, the accused had also taken away two mobiles, a gold chain of Sourabh’s wife and a wallet at gun point.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADCP said their raids were on to nab the absconding accused. All the accused have been booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Islamabad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON