chandigarh news

Police, staff conduct inspection operation outside Ludhiana central jail

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation carried out at the Ludhiana central jail
Jail authorities and police carried out a thorough inspection outside the Ludhiana central jail complex. (HT File)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after recovering a suspicious bag from outside Chandigarh’s high-security Burail Jail the police and staff at Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur road, conducted a massive search operation in the complex.

Five teams of officials conducted inspections outside the jail’s compound wall and examined houses near the boundary wall

Jail officials also checked the roofs of houses which were near the compound wall. Officials said it was easy to get drugs, mobile phones and other things into the jail from some of the roofs, adding that they will discuss the matter with the seniors and will take some steps.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation, but nothing suspicious was found. He added that the police will conduct regular checks around the compound wall.

