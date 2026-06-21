Police station ‘storming’ case: Cops quiz Majithia for over 3 hours

Punjab Police on Saturday quizzed senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for over three hours in connection with the alleged storming of the Majitha police station to forcibly release a detainee.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia addressing the media in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT)

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Days after securing anticipatory bail from an Amritsar court, Majithia turned up at the Majitha police station to appear before the SIT and join the probe on court’s order.

High drama was witnessed as Majithia wanted to take his lawyers inside the stations, but police officials did not allow it.

Majithia was booked following allegations that he led a mob to forcibly free a detained Akali worker from the Majitha police station in Amritsar on May 31.

Majithia moved the court after being booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including obstructing and using criminal force against public servants, snatching, damaging official records, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and rioting. Provisions of the Arms Act were also invoked.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the FIR, police conducted raids at Majithia’s Amritsar residences, though the former Punjab minister was not located prior to the bail order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the FIR, police conducted raids at Majithia’s Amritsar residences, though the former Punjab minister was not located prior to the bail order. {{/usCountry}}

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On May 31, Majithia and 50 to 60 others had allegedly entered the Majitha police station in Amritsar to free Akali worker Jobanpreet Singh from custody. The SAD has dismissed the case as a “fabricated act of political vendetta”, maintaining that Jobanpreet was a party polling agent for the May 26 civic body elections and was improperly held in the station house officer’s quarters rather than a standard lock-up.

The FIR was registered under as many as nine sections of BNS —132 (assault against a public servant), 221 (intentional obstruction of any public servant while they are carrying out their duties), 304 (snatching), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 263 (rescuing them from lawful custody), 241 (destruction of evidence), 351(2) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), besides Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.