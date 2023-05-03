Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana cops stop minor girl’s wedding in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 03, 2023 10:50 PM IST

On a tip-off, assisted by the child protection team, the cops reached the spot on late Tuesday night. Upon the verification of documents, the wedding proceedings were stopped

A team of the Yamunanagar police stopped the wedding of a minor girl in Azad Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused, said Rampura police post in-charge Bhoop Singh. “The 17-year-old girl was being married to a 33-year-old man. A probe is underway,” he added.

Topics
wedding
