The police suspect the involvement of an insider in ₹7-crore robbery at the office of a cash management services company by armed robbers in the early hours of Saturday.

₹ 7 crore robbery: Police suspect insider’s hand

Around 2:30 am, at least 10 robbers broke into the office of CMS Securities after overpowering four security guards and then escaped with the cash in a van of the company, police said.

Investigating the case, the Ludhiana police found chinks in the statement recorded by employees of the company in New Rajguru Nagar locality here.

According to police, the delay in informing about the incident is enough to bring the employees under the scanner. The incident occurred around 2.30 am, while the employees informed the police about it at 7 am.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that there are some missing links in the story. The police are verifying all the claims made by the employees.

Police said that the height of the compound wall of the office is 10 feet. The employees told police that two of the robbers had barged in the office after scaling the wall. Moreover, the robbers disconnected the sensors after barging in, which suggest that the robbers were aware about the sensors and their location in the office.

A total of ₹11 crore were kept in the office, out of which ₹4 crore were in the safe and ₹7 crore were lying outside the safe on a table, which is not a common practice among the employees. They used to keep all the cash in safe, but on Saturday they did not, police said.

The employees have no idea about the vehicles used by the robbers. The employees said that the robbers have driven away a cash van, but it doesn’t have the capacity to carry 10 people.

Unsafe office

The employees of the company had earlier written to the head office of the company to shift it to a safer place. The office is on the periphery of the city with less population in the area. The employees found the office unsafe for holding huge amounts of money. Despite sending the representation three to four times, the company did not take the matter seriously.

Commissioner of police Sidhu said that the police have found the communication about relocating the office to some safer place.

