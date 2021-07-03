Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police use water cannon to quell AAP protest outside Punjab CM’s farmhouse
chandigarh news

Police use water cannon to quell AAP protest outside Punjab CM’s farmhouse

Aam Aadmi Party workers, led by Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, raise slogans against Congress government over the power shortage
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Water cannon being used to keep Aam Aadmi Party workers at bay as they protested the power cuts in Punjab, near chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali district on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Police on Saturday used water cannon to disperse Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers forcing their way to gherao the residence of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at Siswan near Chandigarh to protest frequent power cuts.

The protesting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, led by their Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, raised slogans against the Congress government over the power shortage.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and multi-layered barricades were put up on the road leading to the chief minister’s farmhouse.

As scores of AAP workers carrying party flags forced their way through the first layer of barricades and reached the second, police used water cannon to disperse them.

Punjab has been reeling under an unprecedented power shortage with urban and rural areas facing long hours of load shedding amid the scorching heat.

The Punjab government had already ordered reduction in timings of state government offices and reduced power supply to high energy consuming industries.

The Amarinder Singh-led government has been under fire from the opposition for not being able to provide sufficient electricity to consumers, especially to paddy growers for sowing crop.

Earlier, AAP leaders slammed the Congress government for having failed to provide 24-hour power to people at cheaper rates.

