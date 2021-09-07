Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Policy for fixation of market rate of government land comes into force in Haryana

Lack of a policy was proving to be a stumbling block in development of projects and also affected the revenue of the Haryana government to a considerable extent
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:03 AM IST
In the absence of clear guidelines, many departments in Haryana were experiencing difficulties in transferring their unutilised government land of minor nature to private bodies. (IStock)

The Haryana government has notified a policy for fixation of market rate of land for all departments, boards, corporations, Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

Financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said in the absence of clear guidelines, many departments were experiencing difficulties in transferring their unutilised lands of minor nature including abandoned paths to private bodies situated in between their lands.

This proved a stumbling block in the development of projects and also affected the revenue of the state government to a considerable extent.

Moreover, there were instances of encroachment or unauthorised possession over such immovable properties resulting in unfruitful litigation. So, there was a need to formulate this policy.

He said at present, committees have been constituted by various departments of the government, corporations and urban local bodies organisations to determine the market rates of land.

Consequently, this gives rise to multiplicity of legal complications. Thus, this policy has been made with the objective of creating a uniform criterion in determining the market price of the land for all departments.

