Polio campaign targets nearly 16 lakh children across 13 districts in Punjab

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday launched the state-level pulse polio immunisation drive at the community health centre in Chanarthal Kalan of Fatehgarh Sahib. Under this three-day campaign, which will run from October 12 to 14, polio drops will be administered to approximately 16 lakh children under the age of five across 13 districts in the state. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh administered polio drops to children at the booth (HT Photo)

Singh said that although Punjab has remained polio-free for the past 15 years, the immunisation campaign is being undertaken as a precautionary measure in light of ongoing polio cases in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s vision of a ‘Rangla Punjab’ can only be achieved if every child is safeguarded from preventable diseases,” he added.

Singh said 1,000 new doctors have recently joined the health department, while 500 nurses will be inducted in November, followed by another 500 in December. He also announced that more doctors will be posted at the Chanarthal Kalan CHC to ensure 24x7 medical care. He added that Aam Aadmi clinics are currently offering 107 free medicines and 47 diagnostic tests. The government, he announced, will soon launch mobile ultrasound vans to provide free ultrasound services in rural areas.

Singh revealed that starting December, every family in Punjab will receive a health card enabling cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh at both government and empanelled private hospitals.

Singh also criticised the union government, alleging that the BJP-led Centre was treating Punjab unfairly and trying to create social divisions. He expressed concern over the handcuffing and deportation of Punjabis from countries like the US and Canada, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to generating local employment opportunities to curb emigration.