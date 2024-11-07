Political backing grows for Panjab University senate election protest

The ongoing student bodies’ protest at Panjab University (PU) over the delay in holding senate elections is gaining political momentum, with politicians across party lines— all alumni of the varsity— lending their support to the stir. Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy (in blue shirt) with the protesting students outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Panjab University campus on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After AAP’s Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang visited the university on Monday, former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also met with the protesting students outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office on Wednesday morning.

The protest, supported by all student bodies, began around October 20, 10 days before the senate’s term ended on October 31. The senate is the university’s apex body, overseeing its affairs, concerns and property. All decisions related to academics and the budget require its final approval.

This is not the first time the university has been without a senate- elections were also delayed between 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this is the first time the elections have been delayed due to the chancellor’s office not approving the tentative schedule. The varsity has also been without a syndicate, its governing body, since the start of the year due to a pending case in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Interacting with the protesters, Goldy said as a former student council president, he will remain involved in the protest, though he was not currently affiliated with any political party. “It is unfortunate that the state government is not taking this important issue seriously. I urge Punjab to pay the money it owes to Panjab University. Haryana had previously withdrawn from the university, so discussions about Haryana colleges seeking affiliation with PU should be stopped,” he stated.

Youth Akali Dal leader Ajaypal Singh Middukhera, who also joined the protest, said, “Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is concerned about the state of the university. We plan to take a student delegation to meet with the Vice-President of India, the varsity chancellor, to discuss the delay in announcing the senate election schedule. We will also raise the issue in Parliament.” He added that the Punjab government’s response to the protest had been lacking and that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had yet to make a statement.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday had also issued a statement on social media, asserting that any attempt to abolish the PU senate would be a violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act and a grave injustice to both the state of Punjab and its people.

On Thursday, former education ministers Pargat Singh of the Congress and Cheema are expected to attend the protest. An all-party protest is also planned for November 13 if the demand for senate elections is not addressed.