Political parties drove a wedge between Jammu, Kashmir: Altaf Bukhari

The Apni Party president, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Wednesday said political parties were responsible for driving a wedge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir for political gains.

However, the Apni Party will continue its fight against such divisive politics for the unity and equality of the two regions, he added.

He was speaking at programme where nearly 100 youths and student leaders led by Partpal Singh Jamwal joined the Apni Party.

Bukhari said the joining of youths shows that the party has won the trust of the people, especially youth and students in Jammu.

“We believe in the equality of both the regions. The issues and aspirations of youths across J&K are the same with regard to employment, development, peace and prosperity.”

He said that it was Apni Party’s Jammu leadership which raised the public’s concerns the most and worked to address the issues being faced by traders, transporters, youth and students in Jammu.

He said that when other parties failed to address issues of Jammu and Kashmir, they resorted to spreading hatred against Kashmir in Jammu, and vice versa.

“This politics of hate will end,” he said and added that ‘Darbar Move’ had provided an opportunity to the people of both the regions to come close to each other and share cultural values.

He said, “The Darbar Move not only increased business, but mutual respect too. An attempt has been made to hurt the relations again with the ending of Darbar Move practice.”

He said that if the Apni Party comes to power, it will restore the Darbar Move practice.