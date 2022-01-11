Poll code: Ludhiana schools asked not to accept funds from political parties

The direction issued by local education department on Monday to strictly follow the guidelines pertaining to code of conduct, has left government schools in a spot of bother, which were expecting to receive development grants from the local political leaders.

The move comes with the code of conduct coming into force, after the election dates for upcoming assembly elections in five states have been announced, including Punjab.

Adhering with the directions of the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, the education department released a letter to the school heads and principals of the government schools to not accept any cheques or grants from the representatives of political parties including councillors, MLA, minister and others for development works in the schools.

Work up-in-the-air

“There are many pending work which need to be done on an urgent basis. We had also sought some financial help for the construction of some rooms in the school from some political representative who was supposed to release the grant this week but now, we can’t accept any cheque or funds amid code of conduct, halting the work here,” said a principal of GSSS.

Special zoom meetings were recently held by the state education department with the deputy district education officers, principals and the school heads across the state directing them to expedite the utilization of the grants released to the schools.

Another principal said political parties tend to distribute bicycles, smart phones and other things to the students before elections but now they won’t be able to do so.

No posters on schools’ walls

The department has also asked the principals not to allow anyone to paste hoardings or posters of the political parties on the walls of schools.

“We have been communicated through e-mails by the department that no hoardings should be there near the school premises and thus the staff has also been alerted to keep an eye on any such activity,” said principal of a government school.

Strict action in case of violation

District commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has warned all the government departments in Ludhiana of strict departmental action in case of violation of guidelines pertaining to code of conduct.

District education officer, Secondary, Lakhvir Singh Samra claimed that the schools have been strictly asked to adhere with the orders released by the deputy commissioner or else they would face the action in case of any violation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON