Poll season returns to Panjab University, so do protests
This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during polls was discussed
As day-long protests rocked Panjab University (PU) campus on Wednesday, around 12 students were taken into preventive detention from Student Centre (Stu-C) after a face-off between two student bodies. FIR was also registered against a few students for blocking the entrance of the dean student welfare (DSW) office.
This comes a day after Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity, where maintenance of law-and-order during elections was discussed. The election of PU student council is proposed to be held by September-end, after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic.

While the students protesting for replacement of girls’ hostel warden blocked the entrance of dean student welfare (DSW)’s office, the entrances of varsity’s administrative block were blocked for hours by BCom students who are demanding that their issue be resolved, after hundreds of them failed in a paper recently, which they claim was due to change in paper pattern.
Face-off between NSUI, ABVP
As many as 12 students were detained by police from the student centre after a face-off between members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The students from both sides raised slogans against each other. While NSUI and other students were protesting outside DSW office since morning, the members of ABVP had reportedly come to submit a memorandum to DSW but the entry to the office was already blocked.
Sachin Galav of NSUI, who was among the detained students, said that he was exercising his democratic right. “ABVP, acting in convenience with PU authorities, started raising provocative slogans. Their entire objective was to divert attention from the main demand. Conspiracy to create ruckus have been exposed,” he said, adding that universities should be considered as places of constructive debate. Police being there on campus is a matter of shame, he added.
Members of ABVP said their signature campaign regarding their demands was underway peacefully at the Student Centre (Stu-C). ABVP’s PU president Amit Punia said in a statement, “We were getting a good response from students. Seeing that NSUI members were shocked and started shouting slogans against us.”
Later, a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) was registered against NSUI members, namely Sachin Galve, Rahul Kumar, Uggar Godra, Sikandar, Sarvotam Rana, Mukul Chouhan, Anurag & others, at Sector-11 police station. PU chief of security Vikram Singh, in the complaint, stated, the students were obstructing the ramp of Student Centre, which led to the DSW office. They blocked the ramp from 9.30am to 5pm and also not allow the staff of the DSW office to enter, the complainant said.
ASA takes our march
Meanwhile, the members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), protesting since August 6, also took out a march from the vice-chancellor’s office to his campus residence and later marched towards the Student Centre as well. ASA is protesting over non-issue of detailed marksheets and degrees to schedule caste students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.
ASA in its statement said, “Parents of the students also took part in the protest. No official communication has been given by the PU authority to us so far and we will continue to protest till our demand is met.”
2018 case: Two get life-term for youth’s murder in Manimajra
Two men, in the late 20s, have been awarded life imprisonment for a murder dating back to 2018. The victim's brother's testimony and DNA evidence against them proved their guilt. A truck driver residing in Manimajra, Sukhvir Singh, said that on the fateful day in May 2018, he was on his way back home when he saw his brother, Baldev, talking to Kamal and his group.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
