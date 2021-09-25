Pollution of seasonal rivulet: Chandigarh adviser gives MC, UT depts 15 days to prepare plan

A comprehensive action plan will be prepared to stop the inflow of untreated sewage into seasonal rivulets (choe).

UT adviser Dharam Pal, in a meeting with senior officials from the MC, and UT engineering and environment departments, directed them to prepare a plan within 15 days and stop pollution of rivulets passing through the city.

“MC and UT officials will now prepare both short-term and long-term plans which can help stop the ingress of contaminated water into the rivulets,” said a UT official, who attended the meeting.

Though UT has successfully stopped contamination of rivulets in most areas, there are at least two locations near Faidan and Raipur Kalan villages where water pollution is taking place. “Illegal colonies have cropped up in these areas from where sewage is getting mixed with the choe,” said the official.

In Faidan village, the demarcation of the border between Mohali and Chandigarh has not been done clearly. “The adviser directed the deputy commissioner to get the boundary clearly demarcated so that administration gets to know where the contaminated water is being dumped into rivulets. The inflow from both cities will have to be stopped to prevent pollution of the rivulet,” said the official.

7 ponds to be rejuvenated

Seven water bodies in the city’s villages will be rejuvenated. Three of the ponds are under the MC jurisdiction and four are under the administration, which will be revived.

The environment department will prepare a plan as to how to proceed in the matter and share it with the MC and other departments.